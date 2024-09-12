The Indian auto industry, on Thursday, lauded the Cabinet approval of Prime Minister Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme, saying it will accelerate India’s journey towards zero-emission mobility and will drive higher electric vehicle (EV) penetration.

“It will accelerate India’s journey towards zero-emission mobility with greater speed and rigour, especially in trucks, buses and the ambulance segment. We continue to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders in this nation-building endeavour towards sustainable transportation,” Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said.

The largest electric passenger vehicle maker was the biggest beneficiary in the FAME-II scheme, and now will be one of the biggest contenders for its e-buses in the PM E-DRIVE scheme.

“With continued focused support on 2Ws, 3Ws, e-buses and thoughtful addition of e-ambulances, the scheme will drive higher EV penetration in the country. Investments laid out for fast-charging infrastructure for all segments will help in increasing consumer confidence for faster adoption of EVs,” Anish Shah, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Group CEO, Mahindra Group, said.

The Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) and Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) initiatives have helped in 20 per cent e-3W penetration in the country. With PM E-DRIVE, the company foresees India becoming the first country to achieve 100 per cent electrification in this segment by 2030, he added.

e-mobility ecosystem

Similarly, Hero MotoCorp said that by addressing the entire e-mobility ecosystem, this initiative is set to revolutionise the electric mobility landscape, driving technological advancements, attracting significant investment, and creating new employment opportunities in the EV sector.

“The PM E-DRIVE marks a pivotal step towards a sustainable future by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, significantly lowering carbon emissions and curbing urban pollution. This forward-looking policy is in harmony with global climate goals and India’s clean energy aspirations, fostering both innovation and environmental stewardship,” Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said.

“By focusing on building infrastructure, such as 88,500 EV chargers, and introducing e-vouchers, too, the government is addressing key challenges faced by potential buyers, ensuring a smoother transition to electric mobility,” Ayush Lohia, CEO, Lohia Auto, said.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also said that PM E-DRIVE scheme of ₹10,900 crore, which includes e2W, e3W, e-ambulances, e-trucks, e-buses and PM-eBus Sewa Payment Security Mechanism of ₹3,435 crore will undoubtedly help accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country.

“The automotive industry stands ready to continue working with the government to ensure advancements in EV technology and infrastructure, aligning our efforts with the nation’s ambitious goals for a cleaner, greener future,” Shailesh Chandra, President, SIAM, and Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said.