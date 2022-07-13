Automobile sales during first quarter show robust growth: SIAM report

The total passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the first quarter of this year have shown robust growth of 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 9,10,431 units as compared with 6,46,272 units in the year ago period.

While passenger car sales grew by 22 per cent YoY to 4,11,441 units in the April-June quarter (versus 3,37,191 units), the utility vehicle (UV) segment grew by 62 per cent YoY to 4,64,558 as compared with 2,86,092 units in the corresponding period last year, according to the latest sales report by the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

Two-wheeler segment

In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales grew by 38 per cent YoY to 24,05,228 units against 17,40,308 units in April-June 2021. Scooter sales grew by double (100 per cent) at 12,07,903 units during the quarter as compared with 6,04,291 units in the same period last year.

This has led to a total two-wheeler sales growth of 54 per cent YoY to 37,24,533 units in the first quarter as compared with 24,13,608 units in the corresponding period last year.

Commercial vehicles

Similarly, the total commercial vehicle segment grew by 112 per cent to 2,24,512 units during the quarter as compared with 1,05,800 units in the same quarter the previous year.

Three-wheeler sales also grew by 211 per cent, to 76,293 units as against 24,522 units in the same period in 2021, the SIAM data said.

Overall, the grand total of all vehicle categories put together, domestic sales grew by 55 per cent YoY to 49,35,870 units during the April-June quarter as compared with 31,90,202 units in the same period last year.

“Recently, the government has taken significant measures to ease the inflationary pressure and help the common man by reducing the central excise duty on petrol and diesel and changing the duty structure to moderate prices of steel and plastic. The industry also keenly looks forward to similar support on CNG prices, which have seen an exponential increase in the last seven months. Support on CNG prices would help the common man, facilitate public transport and will enable a cleaner environment,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.