From laboring at brick kilns and construction sites in the drought-stricken Beed district of Maharashtra to achieving the historic feat of becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 3,000 metre Steeplechase event at the Asian Games, Avinash Sable has conquered a challenging path strewn with obstacles.

While certain areas of the district grapple with the challenge of safeguarding crops amid inadequate monsoon showers, Beed erupted in celebration as Avinash secured a gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. For decades, Beed district has borne the reputation of being a region populated by sugarcane cutters and migrant labourers. It’s a place where life has always been arduous for impoverished farmers and landless workers. Yet, these harsh realities have played an integral part in Avinash’s path to success.

Many a times, while speaking to the media, Avinash has divulged the secret to success — when his body grows weary and fatigue creeps in, he draws inspiration from his upbringing. He vividly recalls the tough, weathered faces of his parents who toiled as sugarcane cutters, brick kiln laborers, and farm workers to provide for the family.

On that triumphant Sunday, while their son bathed in glory, his parents continued to toil in the fields. In the evening, Avinash reached out to his father, Mukund, and mother, Vaishali, to share the news of his stellar performance. Although they may not fully comprehend the magnitude of their son’s achievement, his parents are elated that their child has accomplished something that brings honour to the nation.

Rough race

Amid his parents’ constant migration in search of work, Avinash embarked on a remarkable journey. To cover the distance to his school, he initially resorted to running. His school teachers recognised his talent and encouraged him to participate in a local marathon when he was just nine years old — he clinched the top prize of ₹100. The muddy rural roads of his village became his training ground, and as he completed 10 standard, Avinash began working on construction sites to support his family, all the while pursuing his passion for running marathons.

Even as he pursued his junior college education, Avinash continued to work on construction sites and brick kilns. In 2012, he took a significant step by joining the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army. It was during his service here that he was introduced to Steeplechase, a pivotal moment that would shape his athletic career.

The dream

What fuelled his unwavering determination? A profound dream to provide his parents, who lived in a humble hut, with a modest house, to save enough money for his sister’s wedding, and to combat the persistent spectre of poverty that had haunted his family.

Despite starting his journey in competitive running as recently as 2015, Avinash has consistently shattered national records with remarkable ease. Furthermore, he secured the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, showcasing his rapid ascent in the sport. Today, having achieved his initial dreams, Avinash sets his sights on a new aspiration: clinching an Olympic medal.

After his Commonwealth success, Avinash told the media that one thing that matters in achieving dreams is self-assertion.

Today, he has become an inspirational figure for the youth in Beed, who, like him, are fervently striving to transform their own aspirations into reality fighting drought and destiny