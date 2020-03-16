Avoid addressing me as ‘my lord’ or ‘your lordship’: Justice Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana HC lawyers

Justice S. Muralidhar, who was recently transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has requested his lawyers not to address him as ‘my lord’ or ‘your lordship’.

"It is for the information of respected members of the Bar that Hon'ble Justice S Muralidhar has requested that they may try and avoid addressing him as 'your lordship' or 'my lord'," according to a note attached to the cause list of cases issued for Monday by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, News18 reported.

The High Court Bar Association had earlier asked its members to prefer addressing judges as "sir" or "your honor." However many lawyers continue to use terms such as "your lordship" to address the judges, the report added.

Justice Muralidhar (58) took oath as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6. He was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 26, hours after he asked the Delhi Police to take Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra’s inflammatory speeches into cognisance.

At his farewell, Justice Muralidhar clarified that there was no controversy over his transfer. He said he had replied to Chief Justice of India (CJI) S. A. Bobde's communication, saying he was fine with the proposal and had no objection to it.

Justice Murlidhar’s transfer was confirmed by the Supreme Court collegium, headed by the Chief Justice of India on February 12.