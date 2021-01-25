News

Avtar Singh Bhadana quits BJP

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

Senior politician from Western Uttar Pradesh and BJP MLA from Meerapur, Avtar Singh Bhadana announced his resignation from the party protesting the Centre's stand on the three farm laws. Bhadana, a former MP from Meerut and Faridabad, has been sulking off late and had started visiting the protesting farmers in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

He had earlier said that the BJP leadership was not accepting his resignation. He said he will resign from all posts, including the Assembly seat, to protest BJP's policies. He said he will take revenge from the BJP for making the lives of farmers miserable.

Bhadana, while addressing protesting farmers, had maintained that he has always stood with the farmers and will continue to do so.

