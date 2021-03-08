Ayurvedic eye care chain Sreedhareeyam forays into Hyderabad

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Ayurvedic eye care chain, Sreedhareeyam, based out of Koothattukulam in Ernakulam District of Kerala, has announced its foray into Hyderabad with its Ayurvedic Eye Care Hospital and Panchakarma Centre.
The Hyderabad branch of Sreedhareeyam is the 39th in India and it aims to set up one hundred branches across India in a phased manner.
Sreedhareeyam is a pan-Indian Ayurvedic Ophthalmology chain that blends the centuries of tradition with the modern technology. It has branches in eleven cities in Kerala, besides presence in 12 other major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. Within a year, it is planning to open seven Outpatient centres in in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The Group has a GMP certified manufacturing unit for Ayurvedic medicines and formulations.
NP Sreejith Namboothiri, Executive Director, Sreedhareeyam said, “We have plans to open over 100 eye care centres across India and will add 61 eye care centers by March 2022. Our mission is to treat the millions suffering from eye ailments.”
Sreedhareeyam originated from ‘elliakattu Mana, the family’s traditional home in Koothattukulam village in 1931 . For more than four centuries, the vaidyans (physicians) of the mana were renowned for their expertise in Ayurveda in general and other remedies.
