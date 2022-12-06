New Delhi, December 6:

AYUSH (ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha and homeopathy) exports is expected to reach a cumulative value of $23 billion by FY25. Between FY21 and FY25, the segment is expected to grow 26 per cent, Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, told businessline.

In FY21, the cumulative value of exports (from FY14 – FY21) was $18.2 billion, an over six fold rise from the $3 billion it reported till FY14.

Aswagandha or winter cherry (a medicinal shrub) is amongst the highest exported items and USA is the major buyers. The herb is known to have proven benefits in addressing issues like blood pressure, fertility, and performance enhancement in athletes.

AYUSH services

According to Sonowal, a dedicated AYUSH Export Promotion Council (AEPC) is being set up in order to promote export of such products, medicines and services. Some 25-odd country-to-country MoUs for cooperation in the field of traditional medicine and homeopathy have also been entered into.

“We are in the process of setting up an AYUSH-mark, for standardisation purposes; and an AYUSH park. The latter will be for inviting industry collaborations that include setting up manufacturing facilities by start-ups or others; promoting research and development; and so on. We are also open to collaborations with industry for setting up the park,” he said during the interview.

Also under consideration is the introduction of AYUSH visa services (much on the lines of a medical visa). An AYSUH-visa will be a travel document that grants access to India, to all visitors wishing to receive treatment like naturopathy, homeopathy and others.

“We are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs on the AYUSH visa services. And over a short period of time the AYUSH-mark, AYUSH-visa and park should be ready,” Sonowal added.

Investments

According to the Minister, nearly ₹9,000 crore of investment commitments have been received through 70-odd MoUs that were signed during the recently concluded Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit 2022.

“During the Covid Pandemic, Ministry of Ayush has supported foreign nations like Mauritius by supplying Ayurveda medicines. We are also working with WHO for inclusion of AYUSH terminologies in its International Classification of Disease (ICD),” he said.

In collaboration with ICMR, the Ministry, through Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), is conducting phase III trials for the development of herbal medicines for dengue.

According to Sonowal, three National AYUSH institutes will be inaugurated by the PM, Narendra Modi, on December 11. The institutes being, All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi and the National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad.

They will focus on research, and international collaborations; offer 400 additional seats for students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral courses; and 550 additional beds for patients.