AYUSH Ministry rues inadequate funding

The Ministry of AYUSH is substantially underfunded, the Minister of State (Independent charge for AYUSH) Shripad Yesso Naik said while making a detailed presentation before the 15th Finance Commission.
Naik said that funds were not adequate to take up AYUSH healthcare activities, and other related works such as drug quality control and production of herbal raw-material.
Naik told the Commission that the funds received by State AYUSH Departments often remain inadequate. “Most of the State AYUSH Departments did not receive funds from special sources like the 14th Finance Commission award. The central grant –in-aid allocated under National AYUSH Mission (NAM) to States and UTs also remains insufficient and inadequate due to small size of NAM Scheme,” said Naik.
He further said, “Administrative framework to oversee the implementation of AYUSH health care programmes at the State level is inadequate in most of the States and UTs. It severely hinders the quality and quantity of AYUSH healthcare services delivery in the underserved and unserved areas.”
The Ministry has made the following recommendations to the Commission. “A minimum of 10 per cent of the Health sector grant earmarked under 15th Finance Commission award be dedicated to AYUSH Departments in States. The existing CSS (NAM) should be allowed to continue with more comprehensive objectives and enhanced funding,” he said.
Naik also suggested that funds, instead of being routed through the treasury, should directly be placed with implementing agencies. Also, indicators for development of AYUSH may also be adopted as one of the criteria for devolution of funds to States.
