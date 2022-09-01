Ayush sector bats for fair treatment in Kerala Public Health Bill

Ayush Aikya Vedi, the consortium of professional associations representing alternative healthcare systems, has demanded that the Ayush sector should be given due recognition and representation in the Kerala Public Health Bill proposed by the State Government.

The consortium is formed by AHMA (Ayurveda Hospital and Management Association), IHMA (Indian Homoeopathic Medical Association), SIMAI (Sidha Medical Association of India), AMMOI (Ayurveda Medicine Manufacturers Association), KUMA (Kerala Unani Medical Association), and INYGMA (Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduates Medical Association).

The new bill seeks to unify laws related to public health and improve the public health administration system.

Vijayan Nangelil, Chairman, Ayush Aikya Vedi said the bill needs to be revised to sufficiently accommodate Ayush rYUSH medical and healthcare categories. “It is unacceptable to keep Ayush out of the public health system when the whole world is moving towards the broad goal of One Health,” he said.

Alternative medical systems such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Yoga, and Siddha have played a significant role in Kerala, which is emerging as a top-ranking state on health parameters and public health index. The role played by the Ayush sector in controlling communicable diseases including Chikungunya is noteworthy.

The AYUSH department had also created a special protocol and formed a task force at the state level to deal with Covid.

While the importance of Ayush is self-evident, the new public health bill is focusing only on experts in the field of modern medicine to intervene in public health issues. This will hinder the progress of the public health care system. The public would also face difficulties in terms of treatment in the future.