Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal win National Film Awards

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have jointly won the National Film Award for Best Actor for their performance in “Andhadhun” and “Uri:The Surgical Strike” respectively.

Aditya Dhar won the Best Director Award for the military action film “Uri:The Surgical Strike”. Keerthy Suresh was declared winner of Best Actress award for her role in Telugu movie ‘Mahanati’. The winners at the 66th National Awards were announced by the jury on Friday.

Gujarati Film “Hellaro” was declared the Best Feature Film while “Badhai Ho” emerged the winner for Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment. Akshay Kumar starrer “Padman” was declared the Best Film on Social Issues, while Kannada film “Ondalla Eradalla’ got Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Meanwhile, Marathi movie Naal got the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. Hindi epic period-drama “Padmaavat”, bagged a National Award in the best choreography category for ‘Ghoomer’ and also in the Best Music Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Its song “Binte Dil” landed Arijit Singh the best male playback singer recognition.