B New to open 25 mobile phone outlets in Hyderabad

B New Mobiles, a mobile handset retailer, plan to open 25 outlets in Hyderabad in the next 18 months. The firm, running a 100-store network in Andhra Pradesh, will invest ₹50 crore on its expansion.

“We opened two stores in Visakhapatnam on Monday, taking the total number of stores in our network to 101. We are planning to open 100 more in the next one year in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including 25 in Hyderabad, by the end of December 2022,” Y D Balaji Chowdary, Chairman and Managing Director of B New Mobiles, said in a statement.

“We registered a turnover of ₹700 crore in the financial year 2020-21. We are targeting to cross the ₹1,000-crore mark in 2021-22,” Y Sai Nikhilesh, Executive Director of B New Mobiles, said.