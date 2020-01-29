News

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

Saina Nehwal. File photo   -  THE HINDU

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

 

The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad, is a former world number one. She has won numerous international titles, including a bronze medal at the Olympics.

She joined the BJP at its headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders.

Published on January 29, 2020
Badminton
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Language used by BJP leaders is appalling, tweets P Chidambaram