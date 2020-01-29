Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Watch LIVE: Eminent personality @NSaina joins BJP at BJP HQ, New Delhi. https://t.co/2dLRwIoUR1 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 29, 2020

The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad, is a former world number one. She has won numerous international titles, including a bronze medal at the Olympics.

She joined the BJP at its headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders.