“Integrating skilling into mainstream education not only enriches the knowledge economy but also boosts manufacturing output,” said NS Kalsi, former Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education & Training. At the inauguration of the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre of Excellence at SASTRA Deemed University, he highlighted the critical role of skilled talent in enhancing India’s global manufacturing position.

Ravi Kyran Ramasamy, CHRO of Bajaj Auto Ltd, noted that the BEST initiative aims to equip engineering graduates and diploma holders from tier 2 and 3 cities with both current and emerging technologies to boost their employability. Bajaj Auto will expand BEST to 15 centres, training over 10,000 graduates annually, with a commitment of ₹350 crore over the next three years.

At the event, 15 industry partners, including TVS, Brakes India, Belrise Industries, and others, presented Letters of Intent (LoIs) to recruit trained graduates and collaborate on workforce upskilling, strengthening the industry-academia partnership.

The BEST Centre boasts state-of-the-art facilities in advanced manufacturing technologies and Industry 4.0. The first batch of over 150 students is currently undergoing training. The course, approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), provides internship credits and includes scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA, pointed out that this collaboration aims to deliver exceptional training through expert faculty, significantly contributing to upskilling youth and developing skilled professionals.