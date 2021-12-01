News

Bajaj Auto sees y-o-y fall in November sales

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2021

Number of vehicles sold in November 2021 fell 10% to 3,79,276 units

Bajaj Auto saw a year-on-year decrease in November sales – with the number of vehicles sold in the month of November 2021 decreasing by 10 per cent to 3,79,276 units from 4,22,240 units sold in November 2020. The biggest dip was seen in the sale of domestic two-wheelers, with sales slipping 23 per cent down to 1,49,953 in November 2021 from 1,88,196 in November 2020.

Sales of commercial vehicles jumped by 10 per cent to 40,803 in November 2021, from 37,246 units sold in November 2020.

Published on December 01, 2021

