Vedanta Group company Balco has received GST demand notice of ₹85 crore along with applicable interest and penalty of 10 per cent. Balco is in the process of evaluating the next course of action to be adopted in this matter and the company does not expect any financial impact on the said order, it said in a regulatory filing. The company received an Order from The Office of the Joint Commissioner, Bilaspur, confirming demand of GST for FY’18 on account of various interpretational issues under the relevant provisions of the Central GST Act, 2017, it said.

