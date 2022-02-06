Ban on rallies to continue

The Election Commission has decided to extend the band on road shows, rallies and processions to continue till further orders. A review meeting held by the Commission with the Union government and officials of the five States that are going to polls has, however, relaxed norms for meetings and door-to-door campaigns.

The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning will continue to be at 20. Ban on campaign between 8 pm and 8 am will also continue as before.

For outdoor and indoor meetings, maximum of 50 percent of the capacity of Indoor halls and 30 percent of the open ground capacity can be used. “If the SDMA has set the ceiling limits or percentage of the capacity for number of persons attending indoor hall or open ground and they are stricter, SDMA guidelines will prevail,” a release from the ECI said.

The panel said entrances of these areas must have adequate hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions. “Adequate number of hand sanitisers should be kept at entrance as well as within the rally area. Seating arrangement must ensure adequate physical distancing and use of masks at all times is mandatory,” the release added.