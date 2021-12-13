News

Bangalore-based software company, Subex faces a targetted cyber-attack

December 13, 2021

It informed SEBI about facing outages in their infrastructure as well as external-facing websites

Bangalore-based enterprise software company, Subex faced a targetted cyber-attack compromising around 10 per cent of their infrastructure along with certain data systems. Subex informed the Securities and Exchange Board of India that the company had been facing outages in their infrastructure as well as external-facing websites over the course of last week.

“The Company thereby took immediate action by suspending access to protect its infrastructure and to identify the root cause. It has now been established that there was a targeted cyber-attack and around 10% of the infrastructure and certain data & systems have been impacted,” said Subex.

Subex share price is up 2 per cent from the previous close as of 12:30 pm on Monday.

