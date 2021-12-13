Bank management appeal to officers, workmen to withdraw proposed strike

With just few days to go for the two day nationwide bank strike, public sector and State controlled banks on Monday made a fervent appeal to the bank staff and officers to withdraw the strike call given by their unions for December 16-17.

This strike call had been made by bank unions to oppose the government’s plan to introduce Banking privatisation Bill in the ongoing winter session so as to pave the way for privatisation of two public sector banks.

Most of the country’s top banks including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank and Bank of India issued an appeal on Monday through tweets and letters to officer associations. Most banks tagged the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in their tweets.

State Bank of India (SBI) tweeted that, “We request our staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in the proposed strike on December 16-17 in the interest of our customers, investors and the Bank.

Furthermore, considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience to the stakeholders”.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) tweeted: “Keeping in view the interest of the Bank and its customers, PNB has made an appeal to it’s officers Association and workman union to withdraw proposed strike on December 16-17, 2021”.

Canara Bank tweeted that the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning of its branches and offices. “Also, bank management has called a meeting with the relevant Stakeholders (unions/associations/federations) on December 14th at 12.30 pm to discuss the aforesaid issue”, the tweet said.

Indian Bank tweeted: “ To ensure seamless services to our customers, we have invited the leaders of majority Associations/Unions for discussions and appealed to them for withdrawal of proposed strike call given on 16th and 17th December 2021”.

Union Bank of India tweeted, “Providing undisturbed service to our customers is our priority. To ensure convenient banking to our customers, #UnionBankofIndia has invited the leaders of majority Trade Unions for discussion on withdrawing their strike call on 16th and 17th December 2021.#DFS@DFS_India.”

Punjab & Sind Bank said in a tweet: “Considering the current situation more particularly pandemic & customer service the Management appealed to the representatives of Employees Union & Officers Association not to proceed with proposed Strike on 16th and 17th December 2021 @DFS_India”.

Bank of India tweeted, “Dear Customers/stakeholders, with regards to the proposed nationwide strike called by UFBU on 16th and 17th December, we state that proposed strike is neither in the interest of Bank nor in the interest of country.

Managements of banks and Indian Banks Association are reaching out to UFBU for addressing their demands and concerns and arriving at amicable solution”.

UCO Bank tweeted “#UCO Bank makes an humble request to its Bank Unions to call off the Nationwide Bank strike in the interest of our esteemed customers @ DFS_India”.