Bank of Maharashtra sanctions ₹2,779 cr to MSMEs during pandemic

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has sanctioned MSME loans to the tune of ₹2,779 crore and disbursed ₹2,327 crore during the Covid-19 crisis period.

The Bank has since the declaration of lockdown sanctioned additional loans over their regular limits to overcome the problem of liquidity mismatch under various schemes.

“Under Covid-19 a total of 1.08 lakh borrowers were sanctioned ₹1,653 crore, under ECLGS scheme a total of 84,151 borrowers were sanctioned ₹1,724 crore and under SLC scheme 30 borrowers were sanctioned an amount of ₹11.28 crore” the Bank stated in a press release.

Bank of Maharashtra has implemented various measures to increase the awareness about schemes amongst customers through webinars, SMS, email and telecalling.

