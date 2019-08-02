Bankers do not see immediate revival in credit growth to jewellery sector

The credit growth to the gem and jewellery sector from banks is expected to remain flat, with demand being low in both the domestic and global markets.

PN Prasad, Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India (SBI), told journalists that the bank’s exposure to the industry is about ₹25,000 crore and has been stagnant for the past couple of years.

“Though lending to the industry has been an issue, the credit offtake has not been that great due to weak demand. Given the global trade war and slowdown in the domestic market, I do not see a major revival, for this fiscal at least,” he said on the sidelines of ‘Banking Summit 2019 Gem and Jewellery Sector’.

Faced with a plethora of issues , including valuation of inventory and challenges in assessment of borrowers risk, the banking sector’s loan exposure to the industry is about ₹67,000 crore.

The industry turnover, including domestic and exports, has grown 75 per cent to $75 billion in the past fiscal from $42 billion in FY 2009. However, the gross bank credit to the sector had registered a growth of only 8 per cent to $9.5 billion from $8.5 billion logged in FY2009.

Sanju Kothari, Convener, Banking, Insurance and Taxation Committee of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said the ongoing trade war may bring about a shift in the global trading pattern and India has the potential to increase its share in the overseas market. The export of gem and jewellery at $40 billion accounts for 6.4 per cent of the global trade and can touch 15 per cent to become the largest exporter globally. For this , he said, the industry would require credit of $18-$20 billion. Banks are also finding it difficult to hedge their lending to exporters as the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation has frozen the maximum exposure to industry in 2014, said Prasad, who also heads the co-ordination committee formed to ease credit flow to the sector.

While gem and jewellery export has grown from $21 billion in 2008 to $40 billion, the total credit cover under the whole turnover policy (WTP) has fallen to ₹14,500 crore from ₹24,500 crore given the fact that rupee has depreciated to ₹70 from ₹40 against dollar. Based on revised lending norms adopted by SBI, the committee has drafted a uniform norms for bank lending to the industry and circulated it among various banks.