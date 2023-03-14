Transmission of monetary policy in the banking system is likely to intensify in FY24, led by a 100-150 bps increase in banks’ marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on the back of tightening liquidity and increasing cost of funds.

Drawdown of about ₹5-lakh crore from the reverse repo and CD (certificates of deposit) issues of about ₹1.5-lakh crore had enabled banks to address a surge in the gap between incremental credit and deposit in FY23.

However, this will not be available in FY24 and incremental funding will need to be done by way of fresh deposits, leading to an increase in MCLR, according to India Ratings and Research.

Deposit rates

Deposit rates for the banking system have increased by 150-200 bps over the last year, resulting in a 75 bps increase in aggregate deposits for the sector, it said in a note.

“A tepid balance of payments (BoP) surplus of around ₹60,000 crore would not bring any reasonable improvement in the aggregate deposit. Therefore, even if the policy rate remains stable for FY24, rates in the banking system will continue to face upward pressure.”

On the other hand, the cash in circulation could affect bank deposit creation by around ₹3-lakh crore, although this has slowed, owing to digitisation activities in the economy. As a result, the muted BoP surplus and moderate rise in cash in circulation could would exert pressure on banks’ deposit on a sustained basis, it added.

System liquidity

Further, system liquidity is expected to tighten over the next 2-3 weeks given multiple factors such as advance tax and GST payment, and TLTRO maturity. With the onset of accelerated year-end activity in the banking system, the upcoming period of tight liquidity could prove to be onerous for entities with a weak liquidity profile.

“Sustained pressure on operating margin and tight monetary conditions (both cost and availability) could increase refinancing risks for weak entities,” the rating agency said.