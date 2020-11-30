Bar Council in the dock: 53-year-old moves CCI against age limit for law courses

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
At a time when ‘age no bar’ is one of the themes of inclusivity and people are taking to second careers well into their fifties, the age cap set by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on candidates seeking legal education seems restrictive. So argues a petition filed electronically with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The petition contends that the BCI is creating an indirect entry barrier into the legal services profession.
Petitioner T Raveendra Babu, a 53-year-old engineer with the CPWD who plans to opt for VRS and take up law, contends that the BCI is abusing its dominant position in contravention of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002, by having such restrictions.
According to the petitioner’s advocate Srinivas Rao Kaveti, Raveendra Babu, who topped the LLB entrance examination held in October 2020 in Andhra Pradesh, is now unable to get admission because of Clause No 28 of the BCI Rules of Legal Education, 2008, which fixes the age limit for legal education. Per the Clause, the upper age limit is 20 years (22 years for SC/ST students) for admission to the five-year integrated law course and 30 years (35 years for SC/ST students) for the three-year programme.
The Law Commission of India, led by Chairman AR Lakshmanan, had also endorsed the rule.
Aggrieved by the rule, many individuals had in the past approached various High Courts and even the Supreme Court, arguing that the Clause violated Article 14 — equality before the law; Article 19 (1) (g) — Right to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business; and Article 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.
After several litigations in various High Courts and the Supreme Court, the BCI revised the age limit to 22 years and 45 years, respectively, for the two law courses. There are batches of writ petitions still pending before the Supreme Court pertaining to this matter.
Now, to speed things up, Srinivas Rao has approached the CCI. “We discovered that the Competition Act, 2002 also addresses a similar crisis. Therefore, we filed this instant petition with the CCI,” the advocate told BusinessLine.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
Rate rose to $2,753 a tonne on Nov 24 from around $2,250 a tonne early in the month
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...