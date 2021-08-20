BARC India appoints Nakul Chopra as CEO

Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the industry TV viewership measurement body, on Friday announced the appointment of Nakul Chopra as its new Chief Executive Officer effective August 25.

This announcement comes as Sunil Lulla has decided to resign from the position of CEO to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Chopra had joined the BARC India Board in 2016 and had been elected as the Chairman during 2018-19. In January 2020, he was appointed as a member of BARC’s Oversight Committee.

The media and advertising industry veteran had earlier served as the CEO, India and South Asia of Publicis Worldwide for over a decade.

“I have had the benefit of a long association with BARC. The organization has grown in measure and strength. TV continues to be the definitive screen of the Indian home – its strong reach and connect continues to elicit the trust of advertisers. I look forward to working with the very capable BARC team in further building on TV measurement and continuing the journey toward screen agnostic measurement,” Chopra said in a statement.

Punit Goenka, Chairman, BARC India added, “I thank Sunil for his stewardship of BARC and his efforts to enhance the strength of the BARC currency. I am very happy to welcome Nakul as the natural and unanimous choice of the Board for the continuing journey of adding robustness to the BARC currency and strengthening the governance of the world’s largest television audience measurement body."