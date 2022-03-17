BARC releases rating data for TV news channels after a 17-month delay

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) resumed television news ratings after 17 months.

Releasing data for week 10, 2022, BARC said in their press note that following an industry-wide consultation process, the agency has developed Augmented Data Reporting Standards for news and special Interest genres, aligned with the industry’s needs. As per these revised approved standards, audience estimates for these genres will only be released based on a 4-week rolling average, every week.

Free-to-air channels protest

This comes after a bitter battle was fought between BARC, which is backed by major pay TV broadcasters, and free-to-air news channels. New free-to-air channels argued that BARC was stalling the release of TV news ratings integral for the channels to negotiate ad revenue with advertisers while BARC contended that the data collection and processing methods needed revision.

“Sensitive to the industry’s need for past data for informed and equitable decision making, and as advised, BARC India will also release data for the previous 13 weeks, i.e., for the period of Week 49, 2021 to Week 9, 2022, only for the channels that have not chosen to opt out from receiving this data,” said the BARC press note. This data will also be based on a 4-week rolling average. This data will be released over the next 3 working days.

BARC India also held webinars and Q&A sessions to familiarise stakeholders with this new method of assessing TV news ratings.