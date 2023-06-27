Responding to reports over delays in implementing the vehicle scrapping policy, Road Transport and Highways Secretary, Anurag Jain, on Tuesday said barring a few states, most have evinced keen interest in the policy.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference on nine years of achievement of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the centre is continuously working on the scheme.

“We have been trying to get this started up. We encourage States massively to come up with scrappage centres. The country requires a minimum 1,500-2,000 scrappage centres. So far we have come to around 16-18 at present. The interest in this is less but we are working on it,” he added.

The Minister emphasised that there is a need to incentivise people who are buying a new vehicle or doing away with old ones.

“In this we will have to give some concession either for new vehicles or for scrapping old vehicles. We are discussing this with the Finance Ministry,” Gadkari added.

The Minister informed that the Prime Minister has instructed that central government vehicles older than 15 years should be scrapped.

The MoRTH Secretary said, “We are discussing this with State governments. Yesterday, we also had a meeting with States. There is some delay. Barring a few States, most are on-board on the scrapping policy. Yesterday’s response from the States was very encouraging.”

Registered Scrapping Facilities

Between January 2022 and January 2023, a total of 5,359 private and 67 commercial vehicles have been scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs). Of this, Uttar Pradesh leads the tally with 4,059 vehicles, followed by Gujarat (1,053).

As of March 2023, six states have 11 registered vehicle scrapping facilities with UP and Gujarat having three each followed by two in Haryana and one each in Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Incentives

The centre provided incentives to states for implementing Vehicle scrapping Policy with the Finance Ministry including an incentive of ₹2,000 crore in its scheme for ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23’.

Besides, the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment has been extended for FY24 and the incentive amount to the states has been increased to ₹3,000 crore.

To incentivise scrapping of old, unfit and polluting (end-of-life vehicles) vehicles, the centre in October 2021 offered a concession in the Motor Vehicle Tax of up to 25 per cent in case of non-transport vehicles and up to 15 per cent in case of transport vehicles which are purchased against the ‘Certificate of Deposit’.

In the same month, the MoRTH issued a notification for waiving off the registration fee of new vehicles, which are purchased against the Certificate of Deposit. The Ministry, in January 2023, provided that Certificate of Registration of the government vehicles shall expire after the lapse of 15 years from the date of initial registration. Disposal of such vehicles shall be ensured at a RVSFs only.