Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike sets aside 49% of its Budget towards developmental works

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in its Budget for 2020-21 has given major thrust towards developmental works, sold waste management (SWM) and maintenance of utilities.
BBMP’s Chairman of Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance, L Srinivas presented the Budget on Monday with an outlay of ₹10,895.84 crore.
“Today, we have presented a Budget for Bengaluru City with a vision to give Smart Education – Light of the future. Pure Drinking Water – Better Health. Environment Conservation – Better Hygiene and Basic Infrastructure - Comprehensive development,” he said.
BBMP plans to spend ₹5,288.54 crore for development works, maintenance ₹127.13 crore, garbage disposal and SWM ₹911.76 crore and for civic workers’ pay and pension benefits ₹895.08 crore.
To contain Covid-19 pandemic and to take up relief works in Bengaluru City, ₹25 lakh of ward grants amounting to ₹49.50 core is being given to Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund for Covid management.
BBMP plans to collect ₹3,500 crore in Property Tax.
A New Advertisement policy and bye-laws has been framed. Advertisement charges and tax of approximately ₹40 crore is anticipated this financial year, said Srinivas.
Betterment Charges: In new zones, for DC converted properties stringent steps will be taken to collect pending betterment charges of approximately ₹300 crore. Through ease of doing business by simplifying procedures, Town Planning Department is expected to collect ₹613.52 crore. BBMP is planning Private and Public Participation to build basement multi-level car parking in the name of “Sir M Vishveshvaraya” and is being constructed in selected areas in city.
Under general category welfare programmes, BBMP plans to give free Cauvery water to domestic connection users of BWSSB whose monthly water consumption upto maximum of 10,000 litres. For this, a budgetary provision of ₹43 crore is made for payment to BWSSB. Around 2.50 lakhs families shall be benefited from the scheme.
For the financial year 2020-21, BBMP’s opening balance stood at ₹1.65 crore, receipts are expected to be ₹10,897.58 crore. The total revenue is estimated at ₹10,899.23 crore and the total expenditure is estimated at ₹10,895.84 crore resulting in closing balance of ₹3.39 crore at the end of the year.
Total State/central government grants anticipated is ₹4,338.99 crore. The 15th Finance Commission grants ₹558 crore, State Finance Commission grants ₹409.68 crore, State Finance Commission Grants Untied ₹115.19 crore, State Finance Commission Grants-Electrical ₹256.12 crore and special infrastructure projects works ₹3,000 crore.
The financial year 2019-20 saw an opening balance of ₹4.03 crore, receipts were anticipated at ₹11,648.90 crore resulting in total estimated receipts of ₹11,652.93 crore for the financial year 2019-20. The receipts for the year 2019-20 are now revised to ₹7,067.86 crore. Similarly, the anticipated expenditure of ₹11,649.37 crore is now revised to ₹7,066.21 crore with a closing balance of ₹1.65 crore at the end of the year.
