BBMP, volunteers join hand to feed and free caged animals/birds

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and animal volunteers have joined hands to feed and free the animals/birds that have been locked up in pet shops in Bengaluru. As part of their strategy, it has devised a way to feed the stray animals/birds which have gone hungry in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown.

Following complaints that hundreds of animals/birds may be perishing due to hunger, the animal volunteers led by Karnataka Animal Welfare Board met the BBMP officials on Sunday to discuss an emergency strategy.

Karnataka Animal Welfare Board member Shivanand Dumble said the BBMP has agreed to support various animal volunteer groups like CUPA, PFA, ASPCA and others to feed the animals.

He added the entire Bengaluru city will be divided into four zones with each group being given responsibility to take care of the animals/birds in their respective zones. Even in each zone, areas will be categorised into morning (7 a.m-9.30 a.m) and evening shifts (4p.m-6 p.m) so that almost all the animals are fed every day.

BBMP will support the process. It has also been decided to have a food kitchen for animals at various zones so that quality and hygienic food is fed to these animals.

Pet shops

Another cause of concern is the status of animals/birds which have been locked in pet shops. Ever since the lockdown measures have been announced, many pet shop owners have locked down their shops. There are a number of complaints that these animals have been locked down in their respective shops and have not been fed since the lockdown.

Shantanu Kalambi (veterinarian from CUPA) said that if animals or birds die of hunger and if it goes unnoticed, then it can turn into another sort of epidemic. Hence, the public needs to join hands in informing BBMP and animal volunteers of the nearby pet shops.

Dumble added that despite the government asking for regularisation of pet shops, many had not come forward. Hence, the board will now begin a survey of all the pet shops in the city and check the health of each animal/bird that has been caged in those shops and free them.

Environmentalist and animal activist Arun Prasad said that the need of the hour was for the public to act. He said that the public should keep a pot of water or food on their terraces and also feed the stray animals in their roads. It is everyone’s duty to take care of the animals and ensure that they don’t go hungry. He also asked the BBMP and police to help in feeding these stray animals. Animal rights activist Nandini (Unity for Animals) said that public need to take up a proactive role in saving the animals and birds in these emergency situations.

Meanwhile, the animal activists said that one of the main issues they were facing was procuring the curfew pass as they have not been issued a pass despite applying few days ago.

“Without the pass, our rescuers are being stopped and sometimes aren’t let go because of a lot of people/vehicles being present. A pass will hasten the rescue of animals and the pass will also help our staffs to commute daily to the shelter who are necessary for taking care of the in care animals. The pass is also essential for saving animals/birds from pet shops,” said an animal activist.

BBMP’s joint director - department of animal husbandry Shashi Kumar has promised all the help for the animal groups and said that BBMP will work with them closely in saving animals and birds.