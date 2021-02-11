BCIC expects early resolution in Toyota Kirloskar impasse

Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) has said that it expects early resolution of the impasse between the workers and the management of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The workers’ union struck work on 9 November, 2020, protesting against alleged harassment by the management and salary reductions. Subsequently, the management imposed a lockout on November 10 which was later lifted and reimposed. However, on January 12, the management again lifted the lockout.

“There is a huge opportunity for the passenger car market to pick up. We expect a solution to the issue sooner than later. Thousands of families are dependent on the manufacturing sector. The lockdown at the Toyota plant is not good,” BCIC President Parasuraman T told BusinessLine. He said the BCIC is thankful to the Karnataka Government for ushering major land reforms in the state and for playing a proactive role in resolving labour issues. “The State Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and the bureaucracy have always been open to discussions which is a big positive,” he said.

He said land reforms will ensure that the industries can directly buy land from the farmers and the cluster zones outside Bangalore will ensure that industries can benefit from huge incentives if they set up their factories outside the city.

He also said that Toyota Kirloskar is considered an ideal employer and has been one of the highest taxpayers here. “Toyota Kirloskar has assured the government that it plans to invest more in the state. But they will not compromise on the basic value system,” Parasuraman said.