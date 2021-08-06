BDL signs MoU with UP to set up a unit in Defence Corridor

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for setting up a unit in the UP Defence Corridor.

BDL, the Hyderabad-based state-owned, mini-ratna Category-1 company, will be setting up a manufacturing unit in Jhansi, as a part of its diversification and expansion plan. The defence public sector company manufactures missiles and underwater weapons for the armed forces.

The MoU was signed in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Siddharth Mishra, CMD of BDL.

As per the MoU, BDL will acquire 215 acres of land in Jhansi under a lease agreement for an initial period of 30 years, which will be extendable up to 90 years.

Siddharth Mishra, CMD, BDL in a statement said that a new facility will be set up to manufacture propulsion system which will be used for various types of missiles manufactured by the Company. This is an important step towards the backward integration plan being implemented to further strengthen the capability to deliver world class weapon systems to the customers.

He said BDL is planning to commence operations at this facility by 2023, which would create employment opportunities in the area and pave was for MSMEs ancillary units.

As per its expansion plan, BDL is setting up units in various parts of the country. Presently, BDL has three manufacturing units, out of which two are located in Telangana and one in Andhra Pradesh. Further, BDL is in the process of setting up manufacturing facilities at Amravati in Maharashtra and Ibrahimpatnam in Telangana. The upcoming facility at Jhansi will be the sixth one and the first in northern India.

Keeping pace with the current trends in the global defence industry, BDL is investing in acquiring new technologies in the field of missiles, underwater weapons and airborne products to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.

The company is collaborating with Naval Group, France; Rafael Advanced Defence System Ltd, Israel; Thales, UK; STE "SPETSTECHNOEXPORT", Ukraine; MBDA, France/UK for various missile and underwater weapon programmes.

BDL is also planning to establish a facility in the UP Corridor for testing requirements under ‘Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme’ of Ministry of Defence.