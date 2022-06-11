Be on guard as Covid cases surge, Telangana govt warns

With the number of Covid positive cases going up sharply and schools reopening, the Telangana government has asked the people to be on guard to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

As the rainy season is fast approaching, there’s a possibility of an outbreak of seasonal diseases. “People should not neglect even mild symptoms,” said Telangana Health Director G Srinivasa Rao.

‘Get booster dose’

Stating that there’s a surge in the number of cases across the country, he asked the people to get a booster dose and ensure their children in the age group of 12-18 years get vaccinated.

The State witnessed a jump in the positive cases over the last week. It reported 122 cases on Thursday, the third consecutive day where the State reported more than 100 cases. The total number of active cases goes up to 811, with a case fatality rate of 0.59 per cent.

Ruling out the possibility of an outbreak of a fourth wave, Rao said unless a new variant came up he didn’t see a possibility of another wave. “As schools are reopening, school managements and parents should ensure that all eligible students get the vaccine,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said about 92 per cent of eligible children have taken at least one dose, “ he said. “There’s an increase in the number of dengue cases too in the State capital,” he added.