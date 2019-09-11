Belagavi attracts ₹570-cr investment from Maharashtra

Belagavi district has attracted total investment of ₹570 crore from the neighbouring State Maharashtra.

State Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar held an investor interaction meeting with industrialists from Kolhapur, Maharashtra wherein ₹500 crore worth investments across auto, auto components and electrical vehicles; precision engineering, machine tools and foundry and textile and apparels were discussed.

Shettar stated, “A modern New Industrial Policy will be rolled out soon and priority will be given for setting up of guidelines for industrial land allotment and price fixation and improving the functioning of single window system to give clearance to set up industries.” He was accompanied by officials from Industries and Commerce Department.

According to Gaurav Gupta, Karnataka Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, the State presented an overview on the industrial infrastructure readiness of Belagavi district.

He further said: “Our focus includes bringing our industrial infrastructure, policies and practices to best global standards and to make Karnataka a Global Manufacturing Hub”.

Prominent companies that took part in the meet included: Indo Count Industries, Mumbai; Godavari Biorefineries, Mumbai; Jina Special Steel Works, Belagavi; Kwality Animal Feeds, Belagavi; Vijay Shantri Agro Tech Export, Belagavi; Ashok Iron Works, Belagavi and Shree Anand Life Sciences Limited, Belagavi.

At the interaction, several industry associations such as IchalKaranji Engineering Association; Utkarsh Udyojak Samstha; Kolhapur Engineering Association; Shiroli Manufacturers Association; Manufacturers Association of Kagal – Hatkalangale; Gokul Shirgaon Manufacturers Association and Shri Lakshmi Industrial Manufacturers Association gave their memorandums or representations for establishing industry in Belagavi district.