Bengal CM lashes out at Modi, Shah; says, a desperate BJP is micro-managing polls

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed strong displeasure over the announcement of eight-phased polls in the State. Elections begin on March 27 and end on April 29.
She alleged, BJP was trying to influence the Election Commission of India (ECI) and that there was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the State.
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, were trying to manipulate the voting process. Banerjee further alleged.
“I have deep respect for the Election Commission, but I do not know the reason for having polls in eight phases here. They hold elections in one phase in Tamil Nadu, in three phases for Assam. Even Bihar elections were completed in three phases only. This is not right. It is an insult to the people of Bengal. Who is benefitting from this? The BJP, through Shah and Modi, is trying to micro-manage the voting process,” she said.
The West Bengal Chief Minister pointed out that there was a 23 day gap between the last date of elections in other states and that of West Bengal.
“This was the BJP’s poll list. The same one was announced today. How is it possible? Prime Minister Modi and Shah are so desperate for a victory in Bengal that they want to concentrate their energies here between April 6 and April 29,” Banerjee alleged.
She said she will “play the game as per rules set by the BJP” and ensure “a victory”.
