Bengal running low on Covid-19 drugs: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the State was running low on Covid-19 medicines like Remdesivir, is without a fresh supply of Tocilizumab (an immunosuppressive medicine) stocks and urged the Centre to “step-up efforts” for procurement.

“....at present only 1,000 vials of Remdesivir is available daily and no fresh supply of Tocilizumab is coming,” she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee said there was an immediate need procure at least 5.4 crore vaccine doses so that at least 2.7 crore people (nearly a third of the State’s population) can be vaccinated.