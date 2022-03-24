Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away at his residence in the early hours of Thursday due to a massive cardiac arrest.

The 58-year-old actor had complained of uneasiness in his stomach during the filming of a non-fiction show on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the actor's death on Twitter.

Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2022

The mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, also retweeted about the untimely death of Chatterjee.

Deeply pained by the un-timely demise of talented & young actor of our Bengal film industry #AbhishekChatterjee. A strong personality both on screen & off it, he will be missed us and his countless admirers and followers.

My deepest condolences. May his soul Rest in Peace. https://t.co/jAKaWBjRRF — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) March 24, 2022

Chatterjee debuted in 1986 in Tarun Majumdar’s film Pathbhola. His other appearances include Ora Charjon, Tumi Koto Sundar, Toofan, Papi, Amar Prem, Bariwali and Dahan. He was also a popular face in Bengali teleserials and known for his role in the television drama Khorkuto. He was recently filming a reality show titled Ismart Jodi.