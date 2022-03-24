Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away at his residence in the early hours of Thursday due to a massive cardiac arrest.
The 58-year-old actor had complained of uneasiness in his stomach during the filming of a non-fiction show on Wednesday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the actor's death on Twitter.
The mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, also retweeted about the untimely death of Chatterjee.
Chatterjee debuted in 1986 in Tarun Majumdar’s film Pathbhola. His other appearances include Ora Charjon, Tumi Koto Sundar, Toofan, Papi, Amar Prem, Bariwali and Dahan. He was also a popular face in Bengali teleserials and known for his role in the television drama Khorkuto. He was recently filming a reality show titled Ismart Jodi.
