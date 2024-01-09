Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old founder and CEO of an AI startup in Bengaluru, was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa.

Seth was arrested in Chitradurga, Karnataka, while moving her son’s body in a bag. The motive for the murder is yet to be determined.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Suchana Seth is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams and scaling machine learning solutions at startups. She is the founder and CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, a technical consultancy.

The company provides customised AI ethics advisory services. It also offers to audit AI systems and data practices and co-create responsible AI roadmaps for organisations at all stages of data maturity.

She was on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List in 2021 and has been a fellow and affiliate at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, her profile stated.

At Berkman, Suchana studied ways to operationalise ethical machine learning and AI in the industry.

Her LinkedIn profile further states that she has been a Senior Analytics Consultant at Data Sciences Group, Innovation Labs, and a Research Fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

The Goa Police said that the accused woman murdered her 4-year-old son as she did not want her ex-husband to meet the child, according to a news report. The couple, however, got divorced after a dispute in 2020. The court granted the father visitation rights to see his son every Sunday. Since she did not want the meeting to take place, she reached Goa with her son on Saturday and killed him in the apartment in North Goa ahead of the scheduled meet, reports added.