Bengaluru Airport’s south runway CAT IIIB compliant

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru’s (KIAB/ BLR Airport) South Runway (new runway) is now CAT IIIB compliant enabling flight operations even at low visibility in inclement weather.
With this upgrade, the South Runway can facilitate aircraft landing with a Runway Visual Range as low as 50 meters and take-offs at 125 metres.
Until now, the permissible visual range was 550m and 300m, for landing and take-off, respectively.
The compliance which came into effect from 05.30 hours on Thursday after statutory processes. This makes BLR Airport the only airport in South India and sixth in the country with CAT III B runway.
Fog-related flight delays in Bengaluru have traditionally caused delays and diversions, inconveniencing passengers, as well as resulted in financial losses for the aviation industry.
The rehabilitation of the North Runway, which has been closed for operations from June 22, 2020, is underway. The work includes strengthening and resurfacing of the runway as well as installation of LED Runway Centre Line lights and Runway Edge Lights. These enhancements will offer flexibility to operate in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
₹1432 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140514451460 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of EID Parry India at current levels. The stock has been ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...