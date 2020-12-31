Bengaluru Airport’s south runway CAT IIIB compliant

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru’s (KIAB/ BLR Airport) South Runway (new runway) is now CAT IIIB compliant enabling flight operations even at low visibility in inclement weather.

With this upgrade, the South Runway can facilitate aircraft landing with a Runway Visual Range as low as 50 meters and take-offs at 125 metres.

Until now, the permissible visual range was 550m and 300m, for landing and take-off, respectively.

The compliance which came into effect from 05.30 hours on Thursday after statutory processes. This makes BLR Airport the only airport in South India and sixth in the country with CAT III B runway.

Fog-related flight delays in Bengaluru have traditionally caused delays and diversions, inconveniencing passengers, as well as resulted in financial losses for the aviation industry.

North Runway Rehab

The rehabilitation of the North Runway, which has been closed for operations from June 22, 2020, is underway. The work includes strengthening and resurfacing of the runway as well as installation of LED Runway Centre Line lights and Runway Edge Lights. These enhancements will offer flexibility to operate in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.