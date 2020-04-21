News

Bengaluru-based CMRIT develops low cost face shield for frontline workers

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

CMRIT has fabricated a low-cost face shield in collaboration with ANSU 3D Tech to support the police, doctors and BBMP workers from the spread of Covid-19.   -  @CMRIT_Bengaluru

With the nation’s healthcare fraternity facing a shortage in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to tackle Covid-19, Bengaluru-based CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) has developed a face shield that can be mass-produced rapidly and at a low cost.

The face shields can be worn over regular masks to protect Covid-19 warriors like healthcare workers, police personnel, volunteers and workers of the civic agencies. OHP sheet, plastic tube and elastic bands have been used to develop the face shield, a statement from CMRIT said on Tuesday.

The first batch of 300 face shields, fabricated by five students and staff of the CMRIT, were donated to the Bengaluru Police.

“CMRIT has been at the forefront of innovation, and the situation provided a good opportunity for students to develop a product for the benefit of society. The face shield is the first of such products from CMRIT. Many such innovations are in the pipeline,” said Sanjay Jain, Principal, CMRIT.

This shield ( ₹30 per unit) has been developed in collaboration with ANSU 3D Tech Pvt Ltd Bangalore, and the design of the face shield was inspired by Pune’s Venture Center and Maker Asylum of Mumbai.

CMRIT faculty members involved in the face shield project, Sagar Baligidad and Anjan Kumar, said, “These face shields must be mass-produced rapidly and at a low cost because they are disposable. Our technique combines low-cost materials with a high-rate of manufacturing that has the potential of meeting the need for face shields nationwide.”

Published on April 21, 2020
medical and surgical equipment
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bob Dylan’s hand-written lyrics to ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ being sold for $2.2 million