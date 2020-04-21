Bengaluru-based CMRIT develops low cost face shield for frontline workers

What if jute bags fall short?
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
With the nation’s healthcare fraternity facing a shortage in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to tackle Covid-19, Bengaluru-based CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) has developed a face shield that can be mass-produced rapidly and at a low cost.
The face shields can be worn over regular masks to protect Covid-19 warriors like healthcare workers, police personnel, volunteers and workers of the civic agencies. OHP sheet, plastic tube and elastic bands have been used to develop the face shield, a statement from CMRIT said on Tuesday.
The first batch of 300 face shields, fabricated by five students and staff of the CMRIT, were donated to the Bengaluru Police.
“CMRIT has been at the forefront of innovation, and the situation provided a good opportunity for students to develop a product for the benefit of society. The face shield is the first of such products from CMRIT. Many such innovations are in the pipeline,” said Sanjay Jain, Principal, CMRIT.
This shield ( ₹30 per unit) has been developed in collaboration with ANSU 3D Tech Pvt Ltd Bangalore, and the design of the face shield was inspired by Pune’s Venture Center and Maker Asylum of Mumbai.
CMRIT faculty members involved in the face shield project, Sagar Baligidad and Anjan Kumar, said, “These face shields must be mass-produced rapidly and at a low cost because they are disposable. Our technique combines low-cost materials with a high-rate of manufacturing that has the potential of meeting the need for face shields nationwide.”
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...