Bengaluru divided into 8 zones to handle rising Covid-19 cases

The Karnataka government, with an aim to handle the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bengaluru, has divided the city into eight zones.

The government has formed multiple teams — from the local level to the Assembly constituency level — for better coordination.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the Covid Care Centre established at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Thursday and inspected the facilities.

“The government is taking all measures to combat the disease. We are rectifying the loopholes as and when they are brought to our notice. A centralised bed allocation system is already in place and a helpline has also been established. People must not lose hope; I appeal to the citizens to cooperate with us.”

The Chief Minister also appealed to all legislators to prioritise the controlling of the disease in their constituencies.

Rising numbers

A total of 2,228 new Covid cases were confirmed in the State on Thursday, taking the tally to 31,105; the total number of active cases are 17,782. In the 24 hours since Wednesday, 17 new deaths were reported, taking the total death toll in the State to 486.

The day saw 957 people getting discharged (total discharged so far is 12,833); 457 patients are still in ICU.

Bengaluru has been reporting high number of Covid-19 positive cases for over a week. Thursday saw the city reporting 1,373 cases, taking the total cases to 13,882; active cases are 10,870. On Thursday, 606 people were discharged (2,834 have been discharged altogether). The city has reported about 177 deaths so far.