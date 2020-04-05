Bengaluru Police nabs online gamblers, black-marketers & fake mask makers

Despite handling the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent 21-day lockdown announced to minimise the spread of virus, police in Bengaluru city have not relaxed their policing activities and have been surprising all.

Ever since the lockdown, the Bengaluru City Police has been effective in busting black-marketers, fake mask-makers and fake hand-sanitisers sellers. The latest addition in the dubious list is online gamblers.

On Sunday, the Bengaluru City Police’s (BCP) City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested few compulsive gamblers.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police-Crime, BCP tweeted: “During this lock-down, “compulsive gamblers” have got onto Online Poker portals to continue their betting/gambling.. CCB conducts 2 raids on Online Poker, 2 accused arrested.. apps like Callingstation, Playwin247 were used for this.”

Similarly, the State government has banned the sale of liquor in all outlets. Police were able to arrest people involved in black-marketing liquor.

Patil had said, “While there is complete lock-down & malls, pubs, wine shops are closed.. some tried to illegally sell liquor and at very high prices.. 2 accused arrested..100 bottles seized.”

About four days ago, BCP’s CCB had seized fake masks and fake forehead thermometers... With no manufacturer name and as per invoice purchased at ₹3,000 and later sold at whopping ₹10,000.

BCP tweeted, “While there are numerous Namma Bengaluru people have come forward as volunteers... Then there are these.. Will be dealt strictly.”

CCB’s raids and seizure yielded 12,000 fake N95 masks. “accused made masks with normal cloth and puts fake N95 seal and sold it at high price as N95 masks.. Will weed out such anti socials who try to prey in this hour of crisis,” BCP said.

In addition to regular duty on ground, BCP has also been entrusted the role of accepting donations and contributions to supply food kits or feed the migrant labour and needy who stranded and housed in various marriage halls. The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “Sandeep Patil, IPS, Joint Commissioner, CRIME at 9480801011 is the officer nominated from Bangalore City Police to receive and acknowledge donation of food and consumables for distribution to police and those in need.”