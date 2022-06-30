Bengaluru tops sustainability index in India, ranks 14th in Asia-Pacific region

Bengaluru topped the Sustainability Index amongst the Indian cities and ranked 14 th in the Asia Pacific region reveals the latest report on Active Capital Asia-Pacific - Rising Capital in Uncertain Times, 2021.

“The new market dynamics have propelled the growth of sustainable development in India. The global commitment to carbon neutrality and Net Zero focused on creating environmentally-friendly premises, has led Indian developers to augment their products to meet the requirements,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

While Bengaluru achieved the gold standard category, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai achieved the silver standard category. The report also noted that India’s Green Bonds issuance increased 523 per cent year-on-year (YoY), from $1.1 billion in 2020 to $6.8 billion in 2021. ndia is the sixth-largest country in APAC in terms of the total amount of green bonds issued in 2021.

According to the report, Singapore, Sydney, Wellington, Perth, and Melbourne are the top five green-rated cities in commercial real estate in the Asia-Pacific region.

The APAC Sustainably-led cities Index features 36 cities based on urbanisation pressure, climate risk, carbon emissions, and government initiatives and aims to provide an insight into the performance of the real estate market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Active Capital Asia-Pacific - Rising Capital in Uncertain Times report is prepared by Knight Frank, an international property consultant.