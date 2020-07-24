Bengaluru with over 17,000 active cases major hotspot in Karnataka

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Bengaluru Urban district continues to be a hotspot in Karnataka with over 2,000 cases being reported daily for the last 10 days.
The rising cases in the city continues to worry the State government. The city reported 2,267 cases and 50 deaths today.
The total positive cases in the city stood at 41,467 and active cases were 30,561. On the discharge front, the city reported 746 cases and so far 10,072 people have been discharged.
Influx of travellers from the neighbouring States – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — has aggravated Bengaluru’s coronavirus situation.
On Friday, Karnataka reported 5,007 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 85,870 and of which 52,791 were active cases.
A total of 110 deaths were reported taking the total death toll to 1,724.
On the discharge front, the day saw 2,037 cases, now total discharges stood at 31,347. Patients in ICU are 611.
On Friday, Karnataka government refixed rates for RT-PCR testing and Rapid Antigen testing.
The note signed by Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary, Health and family welfare department said the task force committee has recommended the change in rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing to be charged by the private labs.
Rate of RT-PCR testing for the samples sent by government to private labs including screening test and confirmatory test ₹2,000 per test inclusive of the cost of PPE kit.
Ceiling rate for private labs including screening test and confirmatory test ₹3,000 per test inclusive of the cost of PPE kit.
Rate of Rapid Antigen Test for private samples in private labs ₹700 per sample inclusive of PPE kit.
