Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveiled the twin city for Bengaluru called ‘KWIN’, which stands for Knowledge, Well-being, and Innovation. The new city is situated along the Satellite Town Ring Road between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur. It uses grid-system planning and aims to solve traffic woes by ensuring enhanced mobility, to allow residents to travel from one place to another within 15 minutes.

KWIN is spread across 5,800 acres and is located 45 minutes away from Bengaluru Airport, 50 km away from the city centre, and 5 km from the Bengaluru-Pune Greenfield Expressway. Unlike Bengaluru, the new city is set to address the challenges faced by Bengaluru, with a focus on better urban planning.

The new city is expected to meticulously design intra and inter-transport systems, reducing congestion and enhancing convenience. The city offers seamless connectivity through the Bengaluru-Hubli-Mumbai Express rail route and is strategically located near National Highways 44 and 648, further improving accessibility and mobility for residents and businesses.

“KWIN City represents Karnataka’s bold vision for the future – a state-of-the-art hub for knowledge, health, innovation, and research,” said Siddaramaiah. KWIN will build an ecosystem that will drive economic growth, attract global talent, and foster groundbreaking advancements, he added.

The city will have four districts themed around its core pillars — Knowledge, Health, Innovation, and Research — and will be able to accommodate 500,000 residents at full capacity. Drawing inspiration from cities like New York, and Barcelona, KWIN is designed with the grid layout.

Moreover, KWIN is also expected to supply 50 per cent of its water through an advanced rainwater harvesting system, with another 20 per cent from borewells, ensuring a sustainable and self-sufficient water supply. Furthermore, 40 per cent of the city’s area will be dedicated to parks, open spaces, and water bodies.

Key Investments

The city aims to attract investments from universities and schools, both locally and internationally, while also positioning itself as a healthcare hub. Additionally, KWIN will focus on securing investments in biotechnology, life sciences, biosimilars, future mobility, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and space technology.

KWIN City’s vision is guided by an advisory board of notable personalities, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Dr. Devi Shetty, Ranch Kimball, Thomas Osha, Mohandas Pai, Nikhil Kamath, Prashant Prakash, Dr. Vivek Jawali, Stephen S Ekker, and Dominique Rossin.

