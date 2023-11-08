Premium electronic products maker BenQ says the demand for interactive panel screens — both from private and government educational institutes — is expected to double over the year.

“The market is growing 100 per cent year-on-year. We had a big growth in this segment and, right now, close to six lakh smart classrooms in India are already using a projector or interactive flat panel. Almost four lakh of these classrooms are serviced by BenQ,” Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia, told businessline.

The prices of interactive flat panels start from Rs 1.25 lakh and goes up to Rs 6 lakh, he said.

BenQ’s business in India is almost equally divided between business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, and nearly 50 per cent of the B2B business comes from the government, he said.

“So, in the overall business we are doing in India, 25 per cent is the contribution from the government, which has grown. Last year it was about 10 per cent, but this year it has grown to about 20 per cent because the government is investing big time in education, infrastructure development and smart classrooms,” Singh said.

For the last three years the company has been growing at 50 per cent year-on-year, he said. “Going forward also, we see a good growth rate — at least 25-30 per cent YoY — for the next three years. due to a continued upswing in demand in the segments we operate in,” he added.

The company recently launched interactive flat panels with Android 13 operating system and, for the first time, Google certified system.

“We are a part of the Google ecosystem called Edla — the enterprise security network of Google; so the device will be protected by that. Also, Edla is not applicable for mobile phones. It’s a different grade of security from Google,” Singh added.

