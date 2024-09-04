Best Agrolife Ltd, a prominent tech-driven agrochemical manufacturer in India, has announced the successful grant of a binary patent that combines a Plant Growth Regulator (PGR) with insecticides. This breakthrough patent incorporates innovative combinations of Clothianidin, Dinotefuran, or Acetamiprid with Mepiquat, offering a significant advancement in agricultural solutions.

In an industry characterized by intense competition, particularly in the realm of binary patents, this latest achievement provides Best Agrolife Ltd. with a decisive competitive edge. The company, known for its “Patent Power,” continues to solidify its position as a leader in agrochemical innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of farmers. By focusing on sustainable agricultural practices, Best Agrolife Ltd. is equipping farmers with high-performance products that enhance crop yield while addressing agricultural challenges.

Uniqueness

The uniqueness of this patent lies in its versatility and synergistic action. By combining the insecticidal properties of Clothianidin, Dinotefuran, or Acetamiprid with Mepiquat Chloride, the formulation not only controls pests but also regulates plant growth, thereby improving both crop health and yield. This patent further strengthens Best Agrolife’s already robust portfolio, underscoring its commitment to advancing sustainable farming technologies.

Acetamiprid, one of the insecticides featured in this patent, is particularly effective against whiteflies and aphids in cotton. Known for its systemic and contact action, it works in tandem with Mepiquat to regulate plant growth. The combination also offers long-lasting protection against pests on the underside of leaves, providing farmers with a comprehensive and reliable solution.

The neonicotinoid properties of Clothianidin target chewing and sucking pests, such as jassids, thrips, mealy bugs, termites, and shoot borers, making the formulation valuable for crops like grapes, cotton, and sugarcane. Dinotefuran, effective against sucking insects like jassids, aphids, and whiteflies, is further enhanced by Mepiquat’s growth-regulating properties, providing an ideal solution for high-value crops such as cotton and chili.

Best Agrolife Ltd.’s continued focus on research and development, along with its growing portfolio of specialty products, reinforces its mission to decrease pesticide loads, improve product safety, and enhance farmer prosperity, the company stated in a statement. The company’s commitment to “Make in India” through dedicated formulations and technical research is paving the way for innovative, sustainable agricultural solutions, company added.