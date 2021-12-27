Beypore to be developed as responsible tourism destination: Kerala Tourism and PWD Minister

The Kerala government is working towards developing Beypore as a model responsible tourism constituency to attract world attention towards the heritage of the ancient port town, said PA Mohamed Riyas, State Tourism and PWD Minister.

Such a project will enable to help earn a prominent place for the Malabar town known for its ship-building tradition and age-old cross-cultural influences, he said while speaking at Beypore Water Fest.

Scope for tourism

Beypore, with its vastly untapped potential and unique history, has ample scope for tourism activities, the Minister said. The government has decided to build a literary corridor, which will be the country’s first such endeavour.

Actor Mammootty, appearing online at the hybrid function, spoke of Beypore’s vintage ‘uru’ (dhow) that was in immense demand among the Arabs during the southwest Indian coast’s trade with West Asia from as early as the 7th century AD.

“A revival along that line can boost Kerala’s tourism and generate job opportunities and supplement the income of the fishermen communities of the region,” he said.

Beypore is located six kms south-west of Kozhikode city on the estuary where the River Chaliyar empties into Arabian Sea. Long before the advent of the western colonialists, the port was a vital link in maritime trade with West Asia. As Malabar’s commercial hub, it was renowned for the weather-resistant wooden uru ships built by the local artisans.