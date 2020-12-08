Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police beefs up security at border points, markets

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
The Delhi Police on Tuesday beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city, including market places, in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer unions against the Centre’s new agri laws, officials said.
Farmer leaders have said emergency services will be exempted, and appealed to their affiliates to not force anyone to join the shutdown. Protesting farmers will block key roads and occupy toll plazas during their ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11 am to 3 pm.
“The security across the national capital, especially on bordering areas, has been beefed up,” a senior police officer said.
He said there is maximum deployment of Delhi Police personnel in the city to ensure normal movement of people on the roads so that no one faces any kind of inconvenience.
Taking to Twitter, DCP (traffic western range) said, “Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for light motor vehicle like Cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic @dtptraffic.”
In another tweet, the police said available open borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.
On Monday, Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Sangathan president Jagjit singh Dallewala appealed to farmers to maintain peace and not to enter into any scuffle to enforce the bandh.
“The Modi government will have to accept our demands. We want nothing less than withdrawal of the new farm laws,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.
