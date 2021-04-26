News

Bharat Bio seeks nod to extend Covaxin shelf-life

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 26, 2021

Wants shelf-life increased to 24 months

Bharat Biotech has sought permission from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to extend the shelf-life of it's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from six to 24 months. The Hyderabad-based company submitted necessary real-time stability data of Covaxin to the drug regulator to substantiate its application, according to sources.

As of now, Covaxin has an approved shelf-life of six months subjec to its storage at two to eight degrees celsius. The shelf-life, however, can be extended to 24 months at the same temperature levels, the company has contended. As of now, Covishield of Serum Institute, the only other Covid vaccine being distributed in the country along with Covaxin, has an approved shelf-life of nine months.

A longer shelf-life, if approved, will allow the vaccine maker to ramp up production without any concern over possible stock pile-ups.

Published on April 26, 2021

