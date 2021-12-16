Bharat Biotech, Dunc Minh donate 2 lakh Covaxin doses to Vietnam

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will donate 200,000 doses of Covaxin to the Republic of Vietnam, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said on Thursday in a press release. Covaxin has received emergency use listing (EUL) in Vietnam.
Per the release, Bharat Biotech was invited by the Embassy of Vietnam for a one-on-one meeting with the President of the National Assembly to discuss avenues of cooperation, supplies, and technology transfer possibilities.
Also see: Omicron cases in India rise to 83; Fresh cases in Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat
“We believe in vaccine equity and global public health. I hope everyone in the Republic of Vietnam will take advantage of the widely administered, safe and efficacious Covaxin,” said Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech.
It is to be noted that Bharat Biotech has completed phase-2 and phase-3 trials of Covaxin for children in the age group of 2-18 years. The company said that it has submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the final approval is awaited. On approval, children will also have access to the Covaxin, it added.
In Vietnam, Bharat Biotech has been working with Duc Minh Medical JSC , towards the commercialisation of INDIRAB (Inactivated Rabies Vaccine). Duc Minh is Bharat Biotech’s local partner in Vietnam.
Bharat Biotech has also supplied INDIRAB to the Republic Nation to support its national rabies vaccine needs.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...