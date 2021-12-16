Bharat Biotech, Dunc Minh donate 2 lakh Covaxin doses to Vietnam

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will donate 200,000 doses of Covaxin to the Republic of Vietnam, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said on Thursday in a press release. Covaxin has received emergency use listing (EUL) in Vietnam.

Per the release, Bharat Biotech was invited by the Embassy of Vietnam for a one-on-one meeting with the President of the National Assembly to discuss avenues of cooperation, supplies, and technology transfer possibilities.

Also see: Omicron cases in India rise to 83; Fresh cases in Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat

“We believe in vaccine equity and global public health. I hope everyone in the Republic of Vietnam will take advantage of the widely administered, safe and efficacious Covaxin,” said Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech.

It is to be noted that Bharat Biotech has completed phase-2 and phase-3 trials of Covaxin for children in the age group of 2-18 years. The company said that it has submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the final approval is awaited. On approval, children will also have access to the Covaxin, it added.

INDIRAB supply

In Vietnam, Bharat Biotech has been working with Duc Minh Medical JSC , towards the commercialisation of INDIRAB (Inactivated Rabies Vaccine). Duc Minh is Bharat Biotech’s local partner in Vietnam.

Bharat Biotech has also supplied INDIRAB to the Republic Nation to support its national rabies vaccine needs.