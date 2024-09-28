Bharat Biotech has partnered with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, and Society for Advancement of Human Endeavor (SAHE) to restore the historic stepwells at Ammapalli Temple and Salar Jung Museum in Telangana as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SAHE in this regard on Friday.

“Through our humble contribution, we are supporting a far-reaching cause to breathe new life into these vital, ancient stepwells, inspiring the community to engage with its rich heritage and promoting sustainable water management,” Suchitra Ella, Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said in a press release.

To further this cause, Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the CII, Telangana, to promote environmental sustainability, preserve cultural heritage, and support Eco-Heritage Tourism.

“The partnership with local government and industry stakeholders signifies a shared dedication to not only restore these stepwells of Ammapalli Temple and Salar Jung Museum but also to educate the public about their cultural significance,” Ella added.

Stepwells, once vital sources of water in rural and urban areas, are remarkable examples of ancient engineering and architecture. The Ammapalli Temple stepwell, believed to date back to the 13th century, served pilgrims and local communities with water for centuries.

Similarly, the stepwell at Salar Jung Museum, dating back to the Qutb Shahi period, known for its exquisite collection of art and artifacts, has historical significance as a community resource.