Bharat Biotech to get Genome Valley Excellence Award

BioAsia, a biotechnology and life sciences forum organised by the Telangana governement, has announced that the Genome Valley Excellence Award for 2021 will be given to Bharat Biotech International for its breakthrough, pioneering research, development and commercialisation of vaccines including Covaxin.
Krishna M Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, and Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International, will receive the award on February 22 during the inaugural event of BioAsia 2021.
Bharat Biotech was selected by the International Advisory Board of BioAsia comprising Ajit Shetty, Corporate Vice-President - Global Operations, Johnson & Johnson USA, (retd) and Chairman Emeritus, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Belgium; Makarand Jawadekar, former Director, Pfizer, USA; Robert Naismith, former Chairman, JUJAMA, US, among others, for its vision and commitment to developing the first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19 and leading the global fight against the pandemic.
The company owns around 145 global patents and the products developed by them are exported to over 123 countries. The company has delivered more than 4 billion doses of vaccine all over the world including the world’s first recombinant Hepatitis-B vaccine, rotavirus vaccine from a naturally attenuated strain and typhoid conjugate vaccine.
KT Rama Rao, Telangana IT and Industries Minister, said: “The Genome Valley Excellence Award is one of the highlights of the BioAsia summit organised every year. We are honoured to present this award to Bharat Biotech for its relentless work towards developing affordable vaccines for the global community and most recently, the remarkable work to help combat Covid-19.”
The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), which is a partner organisation of BioAsia, has announced that the FABA Special Award will be given to Balram Bhargava, Union Secretary, Department of Health Research, for his exemplary contributions to medicine and healthcare.
